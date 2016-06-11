Flawed Justice Podcast
Flawed Justice: The Kimberly Long StoryIt was a murder with no eyewitnesses. No physical evidence. A star witness for the prosecution killed before he could testify, and a jury that didn’t get to see all of the evidence – until now. We invite you to travel with us on this continuing journey - 15 years in the making. Watch the reports, view the case files, listen to our podcast episodes and see how this extraordinary case shows us how flaws in the justice system can impact the lives of ordinary people – people in prison who happen to be innocent, and have no way of convincing a court to set them free.
Gov. Newsom Reacts To CBSLA's Kimberly Long InvestigationA Corona mother went to prison for a murder she says she didn't commit. Now Gov. Newsom may be getting involved in her case. Randy Paige just talked to the governor about Kimberly Long's case.
Episode 5 Preview: The WaitA young Corona mother who went to prison for a murder she says she did not commit. Her boyfriend was found bludgeoned to death but is Kimberly Long a victim of flawed justice? Randy Paige reports.
Episode 3 Preview: The AppealA convicted killer claims he knows who killed Ozzy Conde and why.
Episode 2 Preview: The ConvictionRandy talks about the trial of Kimberly Long and the powerful evidence the jury never got to see.
Episode 1 Preview: The MurderRandy talks about Kimberly Long and the events leading up and including the murder of Ozzy Conde.
Episode 3: The Appeal
Episode 4: The Experts
Only On 9: Judge Says Kimberly Long Is Likely Innocent Of A Murder Charge -- So Why Might She Be Put Back Behind Bars?The judge who presided over her criminal trial, and exonerated her, says Kimberly Long is probably innocent. So why could she be heading back to prison? Randy Paige explains why.
New Charges Possible Against Corona Nurse Whose Murder Conviction Was OverturnedKimberly Long was convicted of beating her boyfriend to death. That conviction was overturned in 2016. Randy Paige reports.
Woman Could Go Back To Prison After Murder Conviction Was Reversed 2 Years AgoKimberly Long was released from prison nearly two years ago after serving over seven years in jail for being convicted of killing her boyfriend. Michele Gile reports.
Woman Released On Bail After Riverside Judge Overturns 2003 Murder ConvictionA judge ordered that Kimberly Long's 2003 conviction for the murder of her boyfriend to be overturned, and Long will face a new trial in the future. Randy Paige reports.