



– Authorities Thursday identified a man suspected of going on a stabbing rampage in Garden Grove.

Zachary Castaneda, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday in the attacks that left four dead and two more wounded, police told CBSLA’s Michele Gile.

He was arrested after he came out of a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana and dropped a knife along with a handgun that he had taken from a guard, police said.

Two Garden Grove men and two Santa Ana men were killed, but their names were not immediately released.

Police say it all began with a reported residential burglary in the 12100 block of Jentges Avenue in Garden Grove just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney.

About 20 minutes later, a robbery was reported at the M Bakery about two miles west of the reported burglary, where a victim told police a Hispanic man armed with a gun robbed the business and left in a silver Mercedes.

Officers responded to both scenes to investigate.

Just after 5 p.m., police received a report of two men stabbed in front of an apartment back on the 12100 block of Jentges, where officers found one of the victims on the ground and another victim down inside the apartment, according to Whitney.

A armed robbery was then reported at 5:39 p.m. at the Cash & More store at 12845 Chapman Avenue, followed by a second armed robbery and an attempted murder just after 6 p.m. at Best One Insurance at 12843 Harbor Boulevard. Police say a 54-year-old female employee was stabbed multiple times and was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.

A map of all the locations where a police say a suspect attacked a killed four people and wounded two others in Garden Grove and Santa Ana on Aug. 7, 2019.

Police say Castaneda then went to a Subway restaurant at 3835 W. First St. in Santa Ana where a man was stabbed and killed.

About 10 minutes later, a male security guard was stabbed and murdered at the 7-Eleven store at 103 S. Harbor Blvd. in Santa Ana, police said. Witnesses told investigators Castaneda took the victim’s gun after stabbing him multiple times.

Castaneda was booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and burglary, police said. He was being held on $1 million bail.

Garden Grove police will hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.