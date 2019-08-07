GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Police in Garden Grove are investigating a series of fatal stabbing attacks in Garden Grove Wednesday evening.

The first of what appears to be five related attacks occurred at an apartment complex on Jentges Avenue. One person was fatally stabbed here with another person reported critical just after 7:35 p.m.

Another person was stabbed at a nearby 7-Eleven in the 100 block of South Harbor Boulevard, police said. The stabbing victim was declared dead.

Another stabbing was reported in the 3800 block of West 1st Street at a Subway restaurant. That victim was confirmed dead.

Initial reports said the stabbings were related to a series of robberies. Police were looking for a suspect driving a silver Mercedes.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted just before 6:30 p.m. outside a 7-Eleven. The security guard at this location was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

The suspect and all his apparent victims are described as Latino, Latina.

Authorities said that several weapons — including a machete — were used in the attack. Police also said the suspect was observed coming out of the 7-Eleven holding a handgun.

The suspect — a Garden Grove resident — was described as a 33-year-old male Latino. His name was being withheld during the investigation as police are attempting to tie him to several crime scenes.

Police said the suspect was “full of anger” and other than that, they had no known motive for the attacks. Authorities said the suspect had no known connection to any of his victims. The attacks were described as “random and hate-filled.”

The first stabbing was reported just before 4:10 p.m.

After the Subway stabbing was reported, police were dispatched to the nearby area of Harbor and Banner Avenue. One victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Finally, another attack was reported at Harbor and Garden Grove. That victim was transported to a nearby hospital also in unknown condition.

Police planned an update at 9:30 p.m.