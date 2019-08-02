



– During a series of early Friday morning raids in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, authorities arrested three people in connection with the murder of off-duty Los Angeles police officer Juan Diaz last week.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, speaking to reporters outside an LAPD graduation ceremony in Elysian Park, confirmed the arrests.

“I’m pleased to announce that this morning, in Riverside, arrests of three individuals who we believe are the primary suspects responsible for the murder of Officer Juan Diaz,” Garcetti said.

The suspects were not immediately identified. LAPD conducted raids in the Glassell Park neighborhood of L.A., along with several locations in Riverside County. Murrieta police assisted in the raids.

In the early morning hours of June 27, the 24-year-old Diaz was shot and killed at a Lincoln Heights taco stand while with his girlfriend and her two brothers after they were reportedly approached by when a group of young men who began making threats. Diaz’s girlfriend’s brother was injured.

One of the men reportedly claimed his allegiance to a gang and told Diaz’s group they were in his territory before lifting his shirt to display a handgun.

The gunman opened fire as Diaz and his group got into a car.

