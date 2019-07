LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol has closed an offramp of the northbound 5 Freeway after an off-duty officer was fatally shot.

CHP said the offramp of the northbound 5 Freeway at Avenue 26 will be closed for up to 10 hours.

SIGALERT: NB I-5 AVENUE 26 OFFRAMP BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO LAPD POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) July 27, 2019