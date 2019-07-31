



— Video surfaced Wednesday of a man inside a Los Angeles bar rapping about killing and burying a person the same night a woman vanished from Monrovia.

The video showed a man who appeared to be 27-year-old Robert Camou rapping about killing someone then burying them in the dirt the same night his girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Custer vanished.

Michael Moore shot the video Monday night at The King Eddy Saloon in Los Angeles and said he was stunned by what he was listening to at karaoke night inside the bar.

“In my own words, it was ‘kill the…and bury her in the dirt,'” said Moore. “Everybody kind of looked around, and looked at each other, and continued with the evening.”

Moore said his video showed the man, believed to be Moore, mixing with the crowd at the bar after he finished rapping a song about he had killed someone and buried her in the dirt.

“I killed my (expletive) and buried that (expletive) in the (expletive) dirt,” the man on the video is heard rapping.

According to Moore, the man then “mentioned something about the police and that he needed to close his mouth now, and he walked off.”

Moore said he saw that same man on television hours later being led away in handcuffs.

“Same guy…no doubt in my mind,” said Moore.

Camou was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a nearly five-hour standoff in downtown Los Angeles.

Detectives say they are aware of the rap song video but have yet to receive a copy.

Camou was the main suspect in the disappearance of Custer after sheriff’s officials said he was spotted by a witness placing his possibly unconscious girlfriend in the trunk of a gray Toyota Prius in the 600 block of Vaquero Road in Monrovia.

Sheriff’s officials said blood was found in the home where Custer was allegedly assaulted and abducted.

Authorities Wednesday announced that Camou’s car was reported to have been seen shortly after the alleged kidnapping traveling north on Padua Road in Claremont toward Mount Baldy.

“Anyone on or off road, in the area of Mount Baldy (Mount Baldy Road, Glendora Ridge Road, Glendora Mountain Road) on Monday July 29, 2019, between 9:00 A.M. and 3:30 P.M., that observed Suspect Camou, Victim Custer and/or the Toyota Prius, are encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau,” Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a statement.

According to detectives, Camou and Custer have had a volatile relationship that included “numerous domestic violence incidents,” sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund said.

Court records show that Camou had been scheduled to appear in a Pasadena courtroom Monday after violating terms of his bail for earlier charges including assault and domestic violence on Custer.

He is being held without bail pending a court appearance Thursday in connection with that case, according to Paul Eakins of the District Attorney’s Office.

People who were at the bar Monday night said Camou was definitely by himself and that he left by himself.

Los Angeles police found the 2017 Prius around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday near Hill and Second Street, less than a mile from the bar.

Camou was seen lying in the back seat, occasionally pretending to be asleep, police said.

Camou refused to come out of the vehicle, but police eventually pumped tear gas into the car, flushing him out around 7:30 a.m. He was booked on suspicion of burglary and domestic violence and was being held without bail.

There was no sign of Custer, who remains missing.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.

