



— A man who police say was seen kidnapping his girlfriend in Monrovia is his car, which was found in downtown LA early Tuesday.

The gray Toyota Prius with a license plate matching the one reported in the Monrovia kidnapping was found by LAPD officers at about 3 a.m. near Hill and Second streets. LAPD cruisers and a SWAT vehicle tightly surrounded the car, where police say 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou is inside.

“He’s moving around, laying down in the backseat, kind of covered up like he’s asleep,” an LAPD official said during a news conference. SWAT officers are attempting to make contact, but Camou is refusing to answer, police said.

It’s not clear yet whether his girlfriend, 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer, is also in the car.

Witnesses told police Custer was last seen being pushed into the hatch area of a gray Toyota Prius Monday at about 8:15 a.m. Sheriff’s investigators say they believe she was being put there against her will, although she did not appear to be struggling.

Deputies say they have had to respond to calls involving the couple before, but on Monday blood was found from an apparent assault.

Custer is described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound white woman with brown hair and green eyes. Camou is a 6-foot-tall, 150-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Several streets surrounding the scene have been blocked off.