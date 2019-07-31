



About 24,000 inclined sleepers sold by Eddie Bauer and Disney have been recalled over concerns that infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs, causing injury and even death.

The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet have been sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and other stores nationwide from November 2014 until February 2017 for around $60.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, “Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.”

The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age.

No babies have been reported to have been injured by the two recalled products, but issues have been reported on similar products.

Customers with the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet (model number BT055CSY) and Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet (model number BT071DHS) should immediately stop using the sleepers and contact the manufacturer Dorel for a $60 voucher.