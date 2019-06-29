Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fisher-Price has announced a recall of thousands of sleeper accessories that come with their Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.
The company says their inclined devices can cause infants to roll from their backs to their stomachs, causing injury and even death.
The recall includes the inclined sleeper attachment sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11.
So far there have been no reported problems related to the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard, but issues have been reported on similar products.
Those that own the product are advised to stop using it and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.