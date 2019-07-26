



— A series of weekend freeway closures that Caltrans has dubbed the “60 Swarm” starts tonight at 10 p.m.

A 12-mile stretch of the eastbound 60 Freeway between the 15 Freeway in Ontario and the 215/91 split in Riverside will be shut down at 10 p.m. Friday and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. It will be the first in a series of closures that Caltrans is using to complete several freeway rehabilitation projects.

Caltrans has said the 60 Swarm will be much like the infamous Carmageddon that shut down the entire 405 Freeway — but on steroids. The closures continue every weekend until mid-November, with a break for Labor Day and Veterans Day weekends.

One difference between Carmageddon and the 60 Swarm, however, will be that only one side will be worked on at a time.

The work that will be done includes overdue repaving projects, bridges that need to be replaced and other repairs to the tune of $134 million. The series of closures has been named the 60 Swarm because Caltrans decided to tackle all these problems at once.