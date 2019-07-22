



— Repairs on State Route 60 began Monday that will impact drivers over the next four months.

Caltrans began two projects on the 60 that will close parts of the freeway for 15 weekends in what is being called “The 60 Swarm.”

The projects will impact drivers who use the 60 Freeway between Chino and Riverside and on surrounding highways.

Excluding Labor Day Weekend, the paving project will require full directional closures on SR 60 from I-15 to 60/91/215 Junction.

Eastbound lanes between I-15 and the 60/91/215 will be closed for 8 weekends followed by westbound closures for the following 7 weekends.

All lanes and ramps will be closed from Fridays at 10:00 p.m. to Mondays at 5:00 a.m and on weekday nights from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Caltrans will hold a news conference on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. with more information about the closures.