VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A person was shot and killed aborad the Orange Line bus in Van Nuys Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. on the bus at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in the Van Nuys area.
Aerial views from SKY2 showed a body inside of the bus.
Los Angeles Metro later released a statement confirming one person was fatally wounded in the shooting.
Metro statement on Orange Line incident today. https://t.co/zcmlzO09jw pic.twitter.com/akrk1y7mKH
— LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) July 25, 2019
A suspect was seen fleeing the scene on east Victory Boulevard, either on foot or by bicycle.
It was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to fatal shootings that occurred earlier in the day in nearby North Hollywood and Canoga Park.
Police secured a large perimeter in the area as an investigation ensued.
