



— Police say a man who killed his father and brother and wounded his mother in a triple shooting inside their Canoga Park apartment early Thursday may have also fatally shot his ex-girlfriend at a North Hollywood gas station, then tried to rob a bank back near his home.

Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, is wanted in connection with the 2 a.m. shootings of his own father and brother at an apartment in the 21000 block of Roscoe Boulevard. Zaragoza’s mother was also shot in the arm and has been taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

About 45 minutes later, a woman working at at a gas station on Vineland, right across from the Burbank Airport, in North Hollywood was shot and killed. Another man, also a gas station employee, was also shot, but is in stable condition.

The woman may have been Zaragoza’s ex-girlfriend, and he is now a suspect in both shootings. A motive for either shooting is not known.

Police confirmed Zaragoza then tried to rob a man in the parking lot of a Bank of America at Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park before 8 a.m. Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported.

Zaragoza is considered to be armed and dangerous. He was described as wearing a green jacket, driving a blue Jeep Liberty with paper plates.