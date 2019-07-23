



– Three family members who were caught on cell phone video throwing punches in a melee in Disneyland’s Toontown earlier this month are facing criminal charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Avery Robinson of Las Vegas, his sister, 40-year-old Andrea Robinson of Compton, and her husband, 44-year-old Daman Petrie have been charged in the July 5 fight which went viral in front of dozens of other Disneyland visitors, some of whom tried to intervene, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Avery Robinson faces five felony counts including domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. He also faces nine misdemeanor counts of battery and child abuse.

Both Andrea Robinson and Petrie are facing misdemeanor battery charges. Andrea also faces a misdemeanor assault count.

According to prosecutors, Avery attacked his sister, brother-in-law and his own girlfriend in front of his own child and three other children that were with the group.

He also tried to hit a Disneyland employee with his car as he and his family were being removed from Disneyland by security, the DA’s office alleges, and also threatened to kill his sister and her husband as he drove out of a Disneyland parking lot.

Andrea is accused of attacking her brother, his girlfriend and a Disneyland employee, while Petrie is accused of punching Avery’s brother.

Avery is currently being held in the Orange County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Andrea faces a maximum sentence of 2 ½ years in jail if convicted as charge, while Petrie faces a maximum sentence of 6 months.