ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A vicious fight between family members was caught on camera inside of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park and was making its rounds on social media Monday.

The video, that has garnered over one million views on YouTube, begins with a man in a white shirt and woman in a white top, accompanied by two small children in a stroller, in a heated argument with a man in a pink shirt.

The woman in the white top could be seen spitting on the man in pink, starting a physical altercation between the group.

The man in pink began to punch the woman when the man in white tried to stop him. The man in pink then began punching the man in white, and the woman pushed the children inside of the stroller out of the way.

The children appeared visibly distraught and strangers could be seen attempting to keep other children away from the altercation.

A woman in beige appeared and began yelling at the woman in pink. It was then that the man in white punched the woman in beige.

At that point, a woman on an electric scooter entered the middle of the fight and was later knocked to the ground.

The man in pink eventually began attacking the woman in beige, punching her and grabbing her hair after she was knocked to the ground.

Punches and inaudible yelling continued as the video went on.

It wasn’t until about three minutes and 20 seconds into the video that Disneyland security could be seen arriving.

The man in pink could be seen walking away, undetained, as the video ended.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, officers responded to a call about a fight inside of the park.

Upon their arrival, officers determined that the fight was family members against other family members who were uncooperative with police and “did not want anything done.”

The family was escorted out of the park and a report was taken, said Anaheim PD.

The video in question was said to have been forwarded to detectives for follow up.

Disneyland released a statement Monday saying, “In response to Guests’ concerns regarding the altercation that occurred at Disneyland the safety of our Cast and Guests remains our priority. As it’s currently under investigation, we cannot share additional info. @AnaheimPD is handling the investigation.”

Watch the viral video below.

Warning: This video contains graphic footage and strong language.