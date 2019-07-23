



— A 35-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight that was caught on video and circulated on social media.

Robert Lee Aaron III was arrested early Tuesday and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, willful child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of minors. An unidentified 17-year-old boy was also arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of felony assault and conspiracy.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials say they have also identified another 17-year-old suspect who remains at large in connection with the disturbing video of a fight that investigators determined happened Saturday night at the Moreno Valley Skate Park at 15415 6th St. The video showed three males punching and kicking two other young men, and attacking and spitting on a third, as half a dozen or more people watch and record video.

Authorities say a review of Moreno Valley’s city-wide camera system captured the attack in its entirety and led to the positive identification of the suspects and the victims, who were all 14- and 15-year-old residents of Moreno Valley.

Aaron is being held on $35,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.