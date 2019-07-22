MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Disturbing video of a fight at a Moreno Valley skate park has been circulating on social media.

The assault occurred Saturday evening at the new skate park, less than a mile from police headquarters.

The video shows three males violently punching and kicking two other young men.

A third victim is attacked and spit on as a half dozen or more people watch and record video.

CBSLA’s Michele Gile showed the footage to moms at the skatepark who hadn’t heard about the violence over the weekend.

“Something needs to be done,” said mother Trisha Krug. “I don’t know what could be done. Maybe security at the park. That’s horrible,” she said.

There are currently security cameras high on poles at the community park.

Moreno Valley City Manager Tom DeSantis says there are 400 cameras around town taking videos that are managed by the police.

“There were no calls to 911 dispatch when this occurred. Our message here to the community is, our park rangers, our police, they can’t be everywhere all the time,” said DeSantis.

The footage is being used to investigate the situation.

Officials say neither the victims nor the suspects have been identified.