RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance after multiple earthquakes rattled the towns of Ridgecrest and Trona.

The support request comes a day after Newsom issued a statement on the state’s work already underway to assist the impacted communities.

Newsom was on his way to Ridgecrest Saturday afternoon to “assess damage and meet with local leaders, first responders, and state officials.”

https://twitter.com/GavinNewsom/status/1147594802113830912

