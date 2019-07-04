



— The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Ridgecrest and is providing services following this morning’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

Volunteers are currently providing comfort and care to those who have been impacted by the quake at 100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest. They are currently serving six clients.

“Whether it’s a hurricane, whether it’s a wildfire, whether it’s an earthquake, or whether it’s your house — just a house fire — it’s the biggest disaster in the world,” Jarret Barrios, CEO of Red Cross Los Angeles, said. “It’s your disaster.”

Along with shelter, the Red Cross is providing warm meals and emotional support. And while these services will not replace all that was lost, it will assist people as they put their lives back together.

“I would like to think that people would take this as a call to action,” Barrios said. “Do you have your earthquake kit? Do you have water? Do you know what to do when the ground shakes?”

Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation late Thursday due to the effects of the earthquake and the continued aftershocks that have damaged roads, homes and caused small fires.

Barrios said this is a chance for people to get prepared for earthquakes and make sure the plans they have in place are updated and will work for their current situations. This includes getting a communication plan in place — in the event cell service is affected — and having safe spaces where people can go immediately after.

For more information about earthquake safety, visit the Red Cross website.