LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Seismologists are warning the shaking in Southern California may not be ending anytime soon after major back-to-back quakes.

The U.S. Geological Survey is estimating a 3 percent chance of another earthquake of magnitude 7 or greater striking the region within the

next week following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

Friday’s quake occurred a day after a magnitude 6.4 quake hit in the same area of the Mojave Desert about 150 miles from Los Angeles.

According to the USGS, the chance of a quake of magnitude 6 or higher is estimated at 27 percent, with the highest probability that as many as two such quakes will occur. The chance of a magnitude 5 or higher quake is 96 percent, with as many as 8 likely to occur.

Seismologists are anticipating as many as 410 quakes of magnitude 3 or higher.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said Saturday there were no fatalities or major injuries in Ridgecrest following the quakes, and while there were no major building collapses, some structures could be weakened from the back-to-back quakes, he said.

There were some power outages and minor gas and water leaks in Ridgecrest, but no known damage outside the area, Witt said.

He urged residents to get supplies ready in case another quake hits.