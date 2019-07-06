Ridgecrest earthquake
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Victims of the earthquake near Ridgecrest may contact the following agencies for emergency and non-emergency assistance:

Structure Residence Building Damage
(760) 499-5083

PG&E
(888) 743-4911

Southern California Edison  
(800) 655-4555

Non-Emergency Police or Missing Persons
(760) 499-5100

Red Cross Cooling & Evacuation Center
100 W. California Ave.
Ridgecrest, CA 93555

