Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Victims of the earthquake near Ridgecrest may contact the following agencies for emergency and non-emergency assistance:
Structure Residence Building Damage
PG&E
Southern California Edison
Non-Emergency Police or Missing Persons
Red Cross Cooling & Evacuation Center
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Victims of the earthquake near Ridgecrest may contact the following agencies for emergency and non-emergency assistance:
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Ridgecrest Earthquake
Structure Residence Building Damage
(760) 499-5083
PG&E
(888) 743-4911
Southern California Edison
(800) 655-4555
Non-Emergency Police or Missing Persons
(760) 499-5100
Red Cross Cooling & Evacuation Center
100 W. California Ave.
Ridgecrest, CA 93555