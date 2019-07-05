



— The four-man contingent of Dodgers on the NL roster has grown by one.

On Friday, Max Muncy was added to the NL team replacing Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon.

The All-Star game will take place on July 9 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Muncy joins the previously announced Cody Bellinger (who was selected to be a starter by fan balloting) and pitchers Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, all selected by the league.

Muncy, 28, is appearing on an All-Star Game roster for the first time. He is currently slashing .276/.379/.921 with 21 homers and 59 RBI this season. He is among the National League leaders in homers (10th), RBI (13th), OBP (14th, .379) and OPS (14th, .921). On the road, he boasts the seventh-best OPS in all of baseball (.995).

With Muncy’s selected to the roster, the Dodgers will have the five representatives at the game, the most in the NL and second to the Houston Astros who will have six players on the AL team. Many baseball insiders see a Dodgers/Astros World Series on the horizon.