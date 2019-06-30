



— Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Mike Trout of the Angels were voted on by the fans to start in this year’s MLB All-Star Game being held July 9th in Cleveland.

On Sunday, reserves for the AL and NL team were added from both players picking other players and league selections.

Joining Bellinger from the Dodgers — three pitchers, all league selections, namely starters Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Joining Trout from the Angels — second basemen Tommy La Stella, selected by his peers.

The Dodgers (with four) tied with the Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers with most players to make the NL roster. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will manage the NL squad. Ryu is likely to start the game.

The Astros are sending the most players from one team — six — to play for the AL. Alex Cora, manager of the Red Sox, will helm the AL team.

This will be the first time Bellinger, Ryu, Buehler and La Stella have made an ASG roster.Among current MLB players, it will be the eighth ASG for Kershaw and Trout — both tied for most times selected with Astros pitcher Justin Verlander — for players on this year’s roster.

Trout will look to become the games first three-time MVP winner.

For more information about both the NL and AL rosters, click here.