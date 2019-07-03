



— The world was a little less social Wednesday.

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp users across the globe reported experiencing issues across the social media different platforms.

Multiple users reported bugs on Facebook and Instagram in which images were not appearing properly.

Twitter users were reportedly receiving notifications for unread messages but reported having no new messages when they checked their inbox.

The official Twitter Support account shared a tweet saying, ” We’re currently having issues with DM delivery and notifications. We’re working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

In a statement released to CNN Business, a Facebook spokesperson said, “During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook and Instagram were down globally for close to 24 hours back in March after the company said they had made changes to their system.