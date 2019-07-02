Comments
VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police confirmed Tuesday they have arrested a woman in connection with the June 17 hit-and-run that left a 91-year-old man dead.
The woman, who police have not yet identified, was arrested for felony hit-and-run and felony manslaughter.
The victim, Gennady Bolotsky, was wrapping up a morning walk with his beloved dog when he was hit at the corner of Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue — just steps from his home.
Security video showed a light-colored full-size truck strike Bolotsky and pause momentarily before driving off. Bolotsky was transported to an area hospital where he died.
According to the victim’s family, Bolotsky was born in 1928 in Ukraine and came to the United States as a refugee during the Holocaust, escaping Nazi occupation.