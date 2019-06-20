VALLEY VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of a truck that fatally struck a 91-year-old man in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The victim, Gennady Bolotsky, was wrapping up a morning walk with his beloved dog when he was hit at the corner of Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue — just steps from his home.

Security video shows a light-colored full-size truck strike Bolotsky and pause momentarily before driving off. Bolotsky was transported to an area hospital where he died.

According to the victim’s family, Bolotsky was born in 1928 in Ukraine and came to the United States as a refugee during the Holocaust, escaping Nazi occupation.

“Everything was in his odds,” granddaughter Adriana Bolotsky said. “And like this is how he went? None of us can put these pieces together.”

The family is hoping the driver will come forward, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call.