



— A 73-year-old hiker was found alive after being missing for a week, Montrose Search and Rescue said Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Eugene Jo missing last Saturday after he was separated from his group.

The man and his friends were hiking a 6-mile route near La Crescenta on Mt. Waterman.

There was a growing concern for the man as it was not clear what he had in the way of provisions.

The search was being led by LASD, but agencies from the Antelope and San Gabriel valleys were added to the search to aid in the hunt.

Teams were fanning out for miles in the Angeles National Forest.