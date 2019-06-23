LA CRESCENTA (CBSLA) — A 73-year-old hiker has been missing for more than 24 hours, officials said.

The man got separated from his group sometime Saturday, authorities said. The man and his friends were hiking a 6-mile route near La Crescenta on Mt. Waterman.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo said there is growing concern for the man. It was not clear what he had in the way of provisions.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release the man’s name.

Officials called off the search Sunday evening after dark because of dangerous conditions. They planned to renew the search for the man at daylight Monday.

The search is being led by the Sheriff’s Department in La Crescenta but Fajardo reports officials with Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Valley have been added to the search crews to aid in the hunt.

Teams fanned out for miles in the Angeles National Forest.

Temperatures have been favorable, say search organizers.

There was no word on the hiker’s experience level.