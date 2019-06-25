



— The Thousand Oaks City Council today approved a $250,000 plan to construct a memorial site for the victims and survivors of last year’s mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill

The plan is to build a healing garden at Conejo Creek North Park, not far from the Nov. 7 shooting where a Marine Corps veteran killed 12 before turning the gun on himself. The bar had been hosting its weekly a college country music and line dancing night.

“We really like the fact that they’re doing the 12 stones and the 248 pavers,” Troy Hale, Borderline co-owner, said. “All of it is just fantastic.”

The victims in the shooting included Alaina Housely, 18, a Pepperdine University freshman and niece of actress Tamera Mowry; 22-year-old Cody Coffman, who was getting ready to join the Army; Justin Meek, 23, a recent Cal Lutheran graduate; 21-year-old Noel Sparks, a Moorpark College student; Kristina Morisette, 20, who had been working as the cashier at the front door of the bar that night; Jake Dunham, 21, of Newbury Park; his friend 21-year-old Blake Dingman; Telemachus Orfanos, 27, who had just survived the Las Vegas mass shooting a year ago; 33-year-old Daniel Manrique, a Marine Corps veteran who was helping veterans adjust to civilian life; Sean Adler, 48, the owner of Rivalry Roasters in Simi Valley; and Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, who was fatally struck by friendly fire.

“I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done for the families, the survivors — just thank you,” one of the family members who owns Borderline said to the council. “It shows how amazing you guys are.”

Thousand Oaks city leaders hope to have the healing garden finished by the anniversary of the shooting. As for Borderline, the owners hope to reopen. This year has also been a healing process for them.

“We’re doing good,” Hale said. “We’re doing whatever we can to get by right now — and hopefully, eventually reopen.”