The complaint was filed Friday in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of residents in the West Adams, Mid-City and surrounding neighborhoods who have complained of increased noise. According to the Los Angeles Times, the noise is the result of relatively new routes used to access Los Angeles International Airport.

The city wants the court to invalidate the flight plan and compel the FAA to do a proper environmental review, which city attorney Mike Feuer says has not been done. Feuer further contends that the FAA has not sought public comment on new routes that were put into effect in 2017 and changed in 2018.

An FAA spokesman told the LA Times that the agency will not comment on pending legislation.

Residents in the San Fernando Valley previously complained about new flight paths for planes using Hollywood Burbank Airport.

