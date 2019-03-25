BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday that it will order an environmental assessment of proposed departure procedure changes at Hollywood Burbank Airport to address noise concerns and complaints of some residents.

The decision was made after two public workshops on the proposed flight changes were held in November in Burbank, according to the FAA, which is developing a timeline for preparing the assessment.

Local elected officials praised the decision to conduct the assessment.

In a statement, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) said that “the FAA needs to listen to Valley residents before they make it impossible for residents to hear themselves think.”

Last year, Sherman called for a full environmental review process to address noise issues.

Last week, Sherman, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Adam Schiff called for the establishment of an Aviation Noise Roundtable to address noise concerns in the San Fernando Valley.

