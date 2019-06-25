



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 6/25 at 8 a.m.

Water Main Break Floods Intersection Near Downtown LA’s Fashion District

A 12-inch water main burst in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, flooding an intersection near the Fashion District.

Dodgers To Extend Netting After Fan Is Hospitalized After Being Struck By Foul Ball

The Dodgers will be extending the protective netting along the right and left foul lines at Dodger Stadium, officials confirmed Monday.

10 Years Later: Death Of Michael Jackson A Continuing Tragedy, Controversy

The life of Michael Jackson was already complicated, but 10 years after his death, the pop star’s legacy has become even more controversial.

Local Weather

Gray skies once again Tuesday, which will hold for the next several days. A high of 69 for the beaches, 79 for the valleys.