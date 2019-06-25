Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A water main burst in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning, flooding an intersection near the Fashion District.
Firefighters responded to the report of flooding at about 3:30 a.m. and found water gushing out of buckling asphalt in the intersection of 11th and Main streets.
Water was several inches deep in some areas, pooling alongside streets and spilling over gutters onto sidewalks. The water was shut off by 5:30 a.m.
It’s not clear if the water main break has affected any service to the residents or businesses in the area.
Main Street has been shut down from Olympic to 11th.