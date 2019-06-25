Comments
ALTADENA (CBSLA) — A 54-year-old Pasadena man was hoisted to safety after becoming stranded in the hills above Altadena.
Search and rescue teams reached the man at about 10 p.m. Monday. He may have suffered a leg injury and became stranded in the Rubio Canyon Hills, according to a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy.
The area was pitch black, but he used a strobe light on his phone to help rescue teams find him.
Eugene Jo, 73, remains missing since Saturday after becoming separated from his hiking group, and authorities emphasized that the hiker rescued Monday night was not Jo. The search for Jo will resume Tuesday morning.