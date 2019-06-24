



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 6/24 at 8 a.m.

Slain LA County Deputy To Get Final Farewell In Downtown LA Memorial

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed while off-duty and in line at a fast food restaurant will be remembered Monday in a funeral and procession through downtown L.A.

Fan Taken To Hospital After Being Hit In The Head By Cody Bellinger Foul

Thousands of people are being put on notice Friday that their power could be shut off during periods of elevated fire danger.

Debris Removal To Force Closures Along PCH

Portions of the Pacific Coast Highway will see closures Monday through Wednesday due to restoration work.

Local Weather

A low pressure system will bring a cooling trend over the next few days. Temperatures below average with a high of 70 for the beaches, 75 for downtown L.A.