



— A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed while off-duty and in line at a fast food restaurant will be remembered Monday in a funeral and procession through downtown LA.

The funeral for Deputy Joseph Solano starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, 555 W. Temple St. Immediately after the funeral, a procession will make its way to Calvary Cemetery, 4201 Whittier Blvd., in East Los Angeles for a private burial.

A final farewell to Deputy Solano. His funeral will be taking place later this morning in Downtown LA. @CBSLA @LASDHQ pic.twitter.com/GnML0gEVbV — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) June 24, 2019

Solano, 50, was off-duty and in line at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Alhambra on June 10 when he was shot from behind, in the head. He died two days later.

A Utah man was arrested in Long Beach the next day in connection with Solano’s killing, and a string of other crimes including another, unrelated murder in downtown LA and armed robberies in San Diego County. Rhett Nelson, 30, is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 22.

Temple and Hill streets will be shut down for the funeral. Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Solano’s son are both expected to speak during the memorial.

⚠️ Road Closures for Deputy Joseph Solano’s Funeral Services are as follows; On 6/24/19 from 7:30am- approx 12pm Temple Street will remain closed B/T North Grand Av. and North Hill St. ⚠️ Thanks @LADOTofficial pic.twitter.com/TtvLuASaMo — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 24, 2019

The funeral will be broadcast live on CBSNLA.