



— A shooting was reported outside of a Costco Wholesale in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the store located in the 1100 block of Broadway in Chula Vista.

According to reports, witnesses believed there were three people injured in a shooting that followed an argument.

Police tape could be seen blocking off parts of the store’s parking lot.

The reported Chula Vista shooting comes days after a shooting inside a Costco in Corona left one dead and two critically injured.

Witnesses said the gunfire in Corona started when two men got into an argument inside of the store.

It was later revealed that an off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and critically wounded two of French’s family members after reportedly being attacked.

Investigators say the alleged attack against the officer — who was holding his young child at the time — was unprovoked.

French was described by a family member as being “non-verbal” and “never violent.”

The Corona investigation is currently ongoing.

The officer was not in custody as investigators looked into what may have prompted the shooting including the possibility of self-defense.