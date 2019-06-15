CORONA (CBSLA) – A shooting involving an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was being investigated Saturday after the officer reportedly fired his gun inside of a Costco in Corona Friday, killing one person and injuring three.

Officers were sent to the scene at 7:46 p.m. after receiving calls of an active shooter inside, according to the Corona Police Department.

Witnesses said the gunfire started when two men got into an argument at the store in Corona.

“From my understanding, from some people we talked to, there was apparently an argument inside. Some type of argument that ensued into a gun battle,” Lt. Jeff Edwards told reporters.

Upon their arrival, officers reported finding one dead and three wounded, including the suspect.

According to CBSLA reporter Joy Benedict, the LAPD had “use of force” investigators at the scene all night as the department conducted their own investigation.

The off-duty LAPD officer reportedly works in the Southwest Division and shot and killed a man during an altercation after feeling threatened.

The injured were transported to a local hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene told CBSLA reporter Nicole Comstock they heard an argument before hearing seven or eight shots.

The investigation is currently ongoing, but the officer is not currently in custody as investigators look into what may have prompted the shooting including the possibility of self-defense.