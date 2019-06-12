



– Maggie the black lab was living at the Newport Beach animal shelter since February after being dumped at an emergency pet hospital until a family realized she was the perfect addition to their home.

Maggie has since found a permanent home with a Moreno Valley family who saw the CBSLA feature on the special needs dog.

The family who adopted Maggie runs a nonprofit organization for people with special needs, and Maggie is their new mascot.

“When I came out here and met the whole family, and see the situation, and just see how happy she is, boy that just warms my heart…” said Newport Beach Animal Control Supervisor Valerie Schomburg

An untreated back injury made it impossible for Maggie to walk without dragging her back legs.