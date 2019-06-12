MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Maggie the black lab was living at the Newport Beach animal shelter since February after being dumped at an emergency pet hospital until a family realized she was the perfect addition to their home.
Maggie has since found a permanent home with a Moreno Valley family who saw the CBSLA feature on the special needs dog.
The family who adopted Maggie runs a nonprofit organization for people with special needs, and Maggie is their new mascot.
“When I came out here and met the whole family, and see the situation, and just see how happy she is, boy that just warms my heart…” said Newport Beach Animal Control Supervisor Valerie Schomburg
An untreated back injury made it impossible for Maggie to walk without dragging her back legs.
Maggie’s “fans” wanted her to have a full life so they took it upon themselves to raise money to purchase a dog wheelchair for the 5-year-old lab.
Maggie quickly adapted to her new set of wheels and was ready for a new place to call home.
The Yearsley family has worked for decades on their nonprofit, Bill’s Special Kids.
Their organization works to make recreation activities inclusive for those with special needs.
As the programs new mascot, Maggie will show children that they aren’t so different after all.
“I can’t wait until she sees all of the other kids and adults with special needs. I think they will learn from her, as well as she’s going to learn from them,” said Maggie’s new owner Peggy Yearsley