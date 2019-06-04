Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Maggie the black lab has been living at the Newport Beach animal shelter since February after she was dumped at an emergency pet hospital.
An untreated back injury made it impossible for Maggie to walk without dragging her back legs.
Maggie’s “fans” wanted her to have a full life so they took it upon themselves to raise money to purchase a dog wheelchair for the 5-year-old lab.
Maggie quickly adapted to her new set of wheels and is now ready for a new place to call home.
Animal Control Supervisor Valerie Schomburg told CBSLA, “She’s going to go to a special home. Someone who has the time to be at home with her…She just needs someone who is not going to be gone long hours for her to sit in a cage.”
Maggie is currently ready to be adopted at the Newport Beach Animal Shelter.