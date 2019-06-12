



— Marion “Suge” Knight’s business partner pleaded no contest to selling sealed video evidence from the 2018 murder trial of the Death Row Records co-founder.

Mark Blankenship entered his plea Wednesday for a single count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

According to prosecutors, Blankenship and Knight’s girlfriend Toi-Lin Kelly arranged to sell the 2015 surveillance video of Knight hitting two men with his truck obtained from a Compton hamburger stand.

RELATED: Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In Prison For Manslaughter

TMZ then purchased the video for $55,000 after the judge in Knight’s murder case barred the video’s public release.

Blankenship was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay $55,000 to the hamburger stand. Kelly pleaded no contest to conspiracy in 2017 and received a sentence of probation and community service.

Knight plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter last year. He is currently serving a 28-year sentence.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)