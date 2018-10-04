LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in state prison for running a man down with a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Compton hamburger stand in 2015.

Knight, 53, had plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges Sept. 20 in Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a deal which saw prosecutors drop murder charges against him.

The plea came days before his long-awaited trial was set to begin Oct 1. Knight had been initially charged with murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run for using a pickup truck to run down Carter and Cle “Bone” Sloan in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. Carter died and Sloan survived his injuries.

He also admitted an allegation that he used a deadly weapon — a truck — during the commission of the crime in the parking lot of Tam’s Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue.

The fatal confrontation, which was captured on dramatic surveillance video, occurred near a filming set for a promotional video for “Straight Outta Compton.”

Knight had claimed he was trying to flee the scene in his truck, contending that Sloan — who was working security for the film set — was armed with a gun.

He was facing a potential life prison term if convicted of murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run. Those charges were dismissed, along with a pair of other pending cases in which he was charged with robbery involving the alleged theft of a camera from a female paparazzo whom Knight accused of taking photos of his son in September 2014 and alleged criminal threats against F. Gary Gray, the director of “Straight Outta Compton,” in August 2014.

In January, two of his attorneys were arrested on charges that they tried to pay off potential witnesses in his murder case.

Delays, detours and drama marked the run-up to Knight’s trial, which was under tight security and secrecy. Court officials had said that no witness list would be released ahead of the trial, and that some witnesses might not be identified by name during the case.

Knight, a Compton native and former football player, co-founded Death Row Records, which in its heyday in the early 1990s was generating revenues of about $100 million per year.

He helped launch some of rap’s biggest acts, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. He was with Shakur the night he was gunned down in 1996.

Knight served five years in prison for assault and federal weapons violations and, after his release in 2001, spent another 10 months behind bars for violating parole by hitting a Hollywood nightclub valet.

In August 2014, he was shot a half-dozen times at a Los Angeles-area nightclub.

