Filed Under:Anaheim, Anaheim News, Child Care, Disneyland, Disneyland News, Walt Disney Company


ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The happiest place on Earth will be a little more so for Disneyland employees who have been worried about paying for child care.

The Walt Disney Company announced a $10 million annual commitment to help its Disneyland cast members pay for child care. The program is planned to launch this fall for full- and part-time employees with children 12 years old or younger.

“Making quality child care more accessible and affordable is the latest addition to a growing package of innovative programs that reflect our ongoing commitment to expand opportunities and improve the lives of our cast members,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger said.

The commitment to childcare will amplify existing programs for employees such as “backup care” and assistance obtaining child care referrals, “homework help” and other resources.

“As with our Disney Aspire education initiative, my hope is that everyone who can benefit from this support will take full advantage of it,” Iger said.

Disney Aspire pays for a cast member’s tuition upfront so they can access to “a variety of online courses across a network of schools.”

The moves come just under a year after the theme park reached a labor deal with its workers and protests over low wages.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

