ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland Resort and the union representing theme park workers announced today they have reached a tentative contract agreement, following weeks of protests by park employees who claimed that some of them were earning poverty level wages.

Terms of the proposed labor deal between the park and the Master Services Council — which includes four labor unions that collectively represent about 9,500 workers at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney — were not disclosed.

“The Disneyland Resort and Master Services Council are proud to have reached a tentative agreement, which we are hopeful will be ratified later this week,” according to a joint statement issued Monday. “We have had a successful history of working together since Disneyland Park opened in 1955, and this contract continues that shared commitment to cast members.”

“I am so proud of all of the members of my union, SEIU United Service Workers West, and the Master Services Council, for all of their hard work in this effort. Disney workers have been hiding in shame for too long, and it took us coming forward and taking and stand to make a real change,” said bargaining committee member Artemis Bell.

