  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:La Verne, University of La Verne

LA VERNE (CBSLA) – A female student at the University of La Verne reported being assaulted on campus by a masked man Tuesday afternoon.

According to La Verne police, the victim was discovered lying on the ground in the stairwell of a campus residence hall at 2:40 p.m.

The victim told the person who found her that she had been physically assaulted by a man in a ski mask, police said.

Paramedics responded, but the student declined medical treatment.

Prior to the attack, the victim had reported receiving threats that were being investigated by police. The nature of the threats were not confirmed.

There was no immediate description of the suspect or any surveillance video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s