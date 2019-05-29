Comments
LA VERNE (CBSLA) – A female student at the University of La Verne reported being assaulted on campus by a masked man Tuesday afternoon.
According to La Verne police, the victim was discovered lying on the ground in the stairwell of a campus residence hall at 2:40 p.m.
The victim told the person who found her that she had been physically assaulted by a man in a ski mask, police said.
Paramedics responded, but the student declined medical treatment.
Prior to the attack, the victim had reported receiving threats that were being investigated by police. The nature of the threats were not confirmed.
There was no immediate description of the suspect or any surveillance video.