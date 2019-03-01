LA VERNE (CBSLA) — Classes were canceled Friday at University of La Verne after reports of a student’s car being set on fire on campus in what school officials says is part of a string of threats targeting students.

The university located at 1950 3rd Street issued a statement Friday saying over the past two days, officials received two reports of “heinous acts” against members of the student body.

At least one of those acts involved setting fire to a student’s car, according to reports.

In response, all afternoon and evening classes on the La Verne campus were canceled in order to “allow the university to assess this evolving situation and continue to cooperate with law enforcement in ongoing criminal investigations.”

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.