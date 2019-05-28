



— An infant girl whose body was located behind a Bellflower mortuary Monday has been identified as the 8-month-old daughter of a missing Northern California man last seen on Friday.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the baby Tuesday as 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria, daughter of 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, who remains missing.

Investigators believe the girl died in Sacramento, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) reports. The investigation has now been handed over to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

A worker who was cleaning the grounds of a mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard found the body of the baby girl near a dumpster a little after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to LASD. She was in a car seat partially covered with a blanket.

“In a child’s car seat, car seat was upright and had a blanket partially covering the baby,” Sheriff’s Det. Steve Blagg told reporters Monday.

There was no visible sign of trauma, Blagg added. The L.A. County coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video.

“We’re talking to potential family members, but again, ongoing investigation, don’t want to divulge, who or how we came in contact with them,” Bragg disclosed.

On Monday evening, the sheriff’s department released a missing person bulletin for Alexander Echeverria, who they said had last been seen Friday at 10:30 p.m. with his daughter Alexia.

Echeverria suffers from depression and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Echeverria is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a gray colored 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with California license #7FFT866.

Anyone with information on either case should call sheriff’s investigators at 323-890-5500.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)