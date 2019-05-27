  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Authorities say detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant whose body was located behind a building in Bellflower.

The victim was located in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway. Witnesses were encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s