Comments
BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) — Authorities say detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant whose body was located behind a building in Bellflower.
The victim was located in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway. Witnesses were encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).