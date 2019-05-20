Filed Under:arnold schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger Kicked, Drop Kick, South Africa


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will not press charges against the man who tried to drop kick the former California governor at an event in South Africa over the weekend.

The 71-year-old “Terminator” star and former body builder was taking a Snapchat video of a jump rope competition when the attack happened at the Arnold Classic Africa fitness event. The impact pushed Schwarzenegger into a crowd, but he did not fall over.

Schwarzenegger later tweeted he thought he had only been jostled by the crowd, which he said happens a lot.

The man was immediately tackled by Schwarzenegger’s bodyguard.

The former California governor urged people to give more retweets and attention to some of the athletes who were featured at the competition.

https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1129797573928148992

