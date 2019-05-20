



— Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will not press charges against the man who tried to drop kick the former California governor at an event in South Africa over the weekend.

The 71-year-old “Terminator” star and former body builder was taking a Snapchat video of a jump rope competition when the attack happened at the Arnold Classic Africa fitness event. The impact pushed Schwarzenegger into a crowd, but he did not fall over.

Schwarzenegger later tweeted he thought he had only been jostled by the crowd, which he said happens a lot.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

The man was immediately tackled by Schwarzenegger’s bodyguard.

The former California governor urged people to give more retweets and attention to some of the athletes who were featured at the competition.

