JOHANNESBURG (CBSLA) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was able to avoid injury after an unknown man drop-kicked the 71-year-old during a public appearance in South Africa.
The former California governor was in Sandton Saturday for the Arnold Classic Africa fitness event.
Video shows a man running up and kicking Schwarzenegger in the back as he took a video of a jump-rope competition.
Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”
Schwarzenegger later left the convention center unharmed.
There was no word on what happened to the kicker but Schwarzenegger was reportedly not planning on pressing charges.